Niel Randrup recalls a time when he played in Nat King Cole's backing band.

“That’s something I won’t forget - playing the background for Nat King Cole.”

Those are the words of Tauranga’s Niel Randrup, who is looking back on a time when he played for the legendary jazz musician nearly 70 years ago in Auckland.

It has come full circle for the 102-year-old, who has now been invited to the 16th Ave Theatre production Unforgettable - The Nat King Cole Story as part of this year’s National Jazz Festival.

“I felt very proud and made no mistakes. It was certainly a life highlight,” he recalled.

At the time, Randrup played baritone saxophone, tenor saxophone, flute and clarinet for a big band in Auckland broadcasting live weekly.

“They had a Saturday night broadcast from this little theatre which featured various up-and-coming would-be artists. And of course, that music needed a background. I was a member of the band that supplied that music,” he said.

Sitting in his Pyes Pā home, Randrup told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend he was “not surprised” the group had been asked to play backing for Nat King Cole in 1955.

“We immediately assumed he wouldn’t be travelling with a big band - he would be using local musicians.

“He needed a big band to play his charts. To maintain his high standing, he required the best in backing music.”

The then 34-year-old was “thrilled to bits” to play for the famed American jazz singer, who he says was “one of my favourites” next to Frank Sinatra.

Reflecting on the rehearsal that day, Randrup said band members were “on edge” but were soon put at ease as Nat King Cole entered the room casting an “approving eye” over the musicians.

Niel Randrup is set to attend Unforgettable - The Nat King Cole Story as as part of this year's jazz festival. Photo / Alex Cairns

“He just stood back in shadows - came in unobtrusively. He had a magnificent deep voice,” he said.

“You could see he was approving of what he was listening to. We played it equally as good as - if not better than - the recordings because we were all top-notch musicians. Nat King Cole was in good hands.”

Nat King Cole was “easy to get along with” and would occasionally look over smiling at band leader and pianist Crombie Murdoch during the rehearsal, he said.

Describing his musical prowess at the time, Randrup said: “Well, I was good enough to play for Nat King Cole.

“We had no worries about doing the gig that night. It was a great honour for all of us and we were mightily pleased and proud.

“That’s something I won’t forget - playing the background for Nat King Cole. Nothing could have topped it unless I was backing Sinatra,” Randrup chuckled.

When told he had been invited to attend the show on Tuesday, Randrup said: “How nice. I’ll be wondering if the music will be the same charts that I played.”

Randrup said he had attended many jazz festivals in Tauranga during his long life and it was “attractive to a huge proportion of the public”.

“Boy what a great blessing Tauranga has been from the point of view of jazz music - they have made it their own.”

Production director Merv Beets, a big fan of Nat King Cole “back in the day”, said the show had almost sold out.

“We just knew it would be a winner.”

A line-up of Nat King Cole’s most famous songs would be performed by Michelle Coombe, Matilda Vahey-Bourne, Anna Sherrer and Barry Spedding with backing from jazz musicians.

Unforgettable - The Nat King Cole Story will take place tomorrow, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the 16th Ave Theatre.

For more information about the show visit the National Jazz Festival website.