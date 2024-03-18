Liam Ryan, Leith Milson and Simon Graham are Lucky Strike.

Katikati is the starting point for the National Jazz Festival once again and the town is putting on a busker-style street party.

Lucky Strike, Katikatz Jazz Band and the Samme and Kane duo will play at the Katikati Jazz Street Party.

Lucky Strike is a jazz trio from Waihī and Tauranga featuring keyboardist/vocalist Liam Ryan (The Narcs, The Rodger Fox Band, Midge Marsden Band) with Leith Milson on bass (Tauranga Big Band former director) and Simon Graham on drums. The three met by chance in the gold mining town Waihī — hence the name Lucky Strike.

Lucky Strike’s song list is a mix of jazz standards as well as funk and groove.

Katikatz Jazz Band plays tunes from the 3B’s of British Dixieland and traditional jazz, Chris Barber, Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball through to Disney tunes. Katikatz Jazz Band often performs at Waihī's Stirling Hotel and at festivals such as the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival.

Bay of Plenty-based acoustic soul duo Samme and Kane have been playing together for three years, with a set list of soul, Motown, neo soul and pop songs.

Acoustic soul duo Samme and Kane. Photo / Eilish Burt Photography

The family-friendly event includes street performers, free face painting, giant games, balloon twisting and giant bubbles with a range of food and artisan crafts from market stall vendors.





The Details

What: Katikati Jazz Street Party

Where: Main street

When: March 23 from 11am-2pm



