Focus Live: Christopher Luxon to speak in Queenstown after beating Jacinda Ardern in approval poll

Focus Live: Christopher Luxon to speak in Queenstown after beating Jacinda Ardern in approval poll

"It's game on."

That's the message from National Leader Christopher Luxon in his speech to MPs at the party's caucus retreat in Queenstown.

Luxon will hope to use the weekend to reset the mood of the caucus after years of factional infighting.

The National leader said hardworking New Zealanders were suffering from a rising cost of living outstripping wage growth.

"But it's not enough to just oppose," he said.

He said he wanted to focus on outcomes, and to allow every person to reach the "Kiwi dream".

He said National had to show Kiwis how and why the party had ideas to help people improve their lives.

And he said National must broaden its focus beyond economic issues.

"The economy, the society and our environment are all interlinked."

Luxon said centre-right parties worldwide faced a perception problem, as too many voters thought such parties were not compassionate.

"We care deeply about people. That's why we're here."

Luxon said "lower rungs on the ladder of social mobility seem to be breaking down" and National could make powerful, targeted interventions to help people achieve more.

"It's not caring and it's not kind to people...just to write them off."

He said National wanted to improve access to education and help people aspire to be more than beneficiaries.

Luxon said it was not enough to tell people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

He told National MPs the party would not be successful unless it leaders got of the Wellington beltway and meaningfully engaged with voters.

Time was of the essence, and National had to demonstrate its centre-right principles could help improve society.

Luxon said National will be fired-up when it becomes the Government, and MPs would have to be ready to govern immediately.

He recited a few mantras: "Game on, change to win, and ultimately build a high-performance team."

Luxon said his finance spokesman Simon Bridges would address the caucus at 1.15pm on the party's economic policy agenda.

Most of the retreat is closed to public and media - as is the case with every party caucus retreat - but Luxon will make a speech at 11.30am.

The retreats will focus on topics Luxon thinks will be important in the new year: the economy, Covid-19, and Māori.

The retreat began on Monday morning with a briefing from former British Chancellor George Osborne, who is filling in for former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who would have given the briefing but came down with Covid.

The pair rose to the leadership of the British Conservative party in the last days of the Blair-Brown Government (a young Jacinda Ardern happened to be working for the British Cabinet office at the time). They successfully detoxified their party's brand and led it to a sort-of victory in the 2010 election, ousting Labour and governing in coalition.

Luxon will probably not want to focus on the fact that after the pair's second election victory in 2015, Cameron triggered and lost the Brexit referendum, unleashing five years of instability in British politics.

Luxon goes into the retreat buoyed by some positive polling. Last week's 1 News-Kantar poll showed National still trailing Labour, and not in a position to form a Government, but the party has cracked the 30 per cent ceiling that it had not breached since the last election.

The gap between the Labour-Green and National-Act blocs has narrowed to just six points, closer than at any time since the election - a four-point swing would tilt the balance in favour of National.

Luxon is also beating Ardern's approval rating; the same 1 News-Kantar Poll had Luxon's approval at +22, with Ardern's at just +15, her lowest since 1 News began polling approval in 2019.

The poll showed Ardern to be a more polarising figure. More people approved of her, than approved of Luxon, but more people disapproved of her too. Luxon's rating was propped up by a large numbers of people (37 per cent) who didn't know whether they liked him or not.

Fifty-two per cent of people approved of Ardern versus 42 per cent for Luxon, but 37 per cent of people said they disapproved of Ardern - nearly twice as many as Luxon.