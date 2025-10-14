Advertisement
National and Labour: Stuck in the middle without a clue – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.

Labour is out in front in the Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll. Video / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Opinion polls show persistently low support for both major political parties.
  • Trust in politicians is also at low levels.
  • Voters in other countries are turning to hardline parties.

Why is the economy getting worse under National? Why is there little confidence it will improve under Labour? Why is society more fractured, why does it feel like we’re drifting, why is there so little trust?

Everyone’s got answers. It’s the global economic conditions, it’s post-Covid social

