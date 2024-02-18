Action from the soap box derby during the 2024 Napier Art Deco Festival. Video / Paul Taylor

The long-awaited return of Napier’s Art Deco Festival, its first full festival in four years, has injected “millions of dollars” into the city’s economy.

Thousands of people - not to mention hundreds of vintage cars - poured into the city for the four-day festival, which wrapped up on Sunday.

The wide variety of events saw plenty of festival-goers dress up in 1930s-era clothing, from flapper dresses to bow ties and suspenders.

The trust behind the festival labelled the return “truly outstanding”, following three years of disappointment due to the event being restricted or cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The dog show on Sunday at the Sound Shell. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gee Lyon (front) at Bertie's Bathing Brunch at Ocean Spa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police were also pleased with the behaviour of festival-goers, reporting no arrests during the festivities.

Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith said the atmosphere had been “absolutely amazing”.

He said the festival provided a boost to the economy and had also promoted the city’s Art Deco architecture.

“Principally, we are all about saving the architecture of Napier, which is still under threat.

The airshows were a big highlight for festival-goers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nigel Ford and son George Ford, 7, ahead of the soap box derby. Photo / Paul Taylor

“So this brings people into bars, hotels, restaurants and chemists [which are Art Deco buildings]. All of these people need serving, and that is money [going] into the community.”

He said it was too early to say exactly how much of an economic injection the festival would result in for Hawke’s Bay, but it would be “millions of dollars”.

“I know a lot of our hospitality people, who have been struggling, were saying, ‘We were slammed’. It is just outstanding.”

He thanked his team for their huge efforts, as well as the many groups which helped pull off the festival.

The car parade saw hundreds of vintage cars roll through the city. Photo / Paul Taylor

Debbie and Gemma Frost and Joanne Tate (right) at Ocean Spa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Linda Lynch, the owner of Napier’s Decorum Vintage shop, which sells Art Deco-era clothing, said seeing the festival back in full swing had brought “just joy”.

“You had not realised how much you’d missed it. We are so lucky to have it.”

She said crowd and customer numbers appeared to be down compared to pre-Covid festivals, and “it is going to take time to build it back”.

“It is still building to recover, but there has been huge enthusiasm,” she said.

Napier and Tukituki MPs Katie Nimon (left) and Catherine Wedd dressed up at the festival.

The soap box derby hooning down Tennyson St. Photo / Paul Taylor

“And we see the standard lift every year [in terms of clothing] as more people see things being worn well and then go, ‘Oh, I want one of those’.”

She said evening wraps and coats sold well this year, as well as vintage shoes and “beautiful velvets”.

Decorum Vintage even opened a pop-up Art Deco shop on Dickens St in the lead-up to the festival which will remain open for a couple more months.

The Ford family, from Auckland, were elated to return this year as long-term supporters of the festival.

Stephanie Boyd with her children Arlo, 2, and Aria, 9, ahead of the soap box derby. Photo / Paul Taylor

Novia Bliss with her dog, Summer, at the dog show. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We love the festival. It is good to be back. We missed it for the last three years because of lockdowns and the flooding,” festival-goer Nigel Ford said.

“We got to Rotorua last year [on the way to the event] and then found out there was no more road, and the two years before, we weren’t allowed to leave Auckland. So it is good to be back.

“We love the atmosphere. There are some great events and we’ve had a really good time.”

His son George, 7, was racing in the soap box derby on Sunday.

Amy and Jacqueline Hartnett, from Thames, during the festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Naylan family, from Wellington, enjoying the Tremains Gatsby Picnic. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I think I’m going to go pretty good,” George said, ahead of the race.

“I’ve been practising. I’ve been going around and turning and [have] been going down some drops.”

The long list of big events this year included concerts at the Sound Shell, airshows, a vintage car parade, a dog show, the Veronica Bell ceremony led by the navy, the Tremains Gatsby Picnic and plenty more.

Burlesque performer Cherry Bomb's shows off their Art Deco-inspired look on Napier's Emerson St. Photo / Caron Copek

