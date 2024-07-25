Hastings St in the Napier CBD. The city turns 150 this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s bustling seaside city of Napier turns 150 this year, and its council says multiple events are planned to celebrate and commemorate the occasion leading up to the official anniversary on November 28.

A family fun day at Anderson Park, a dawn service on the official anniversary day and a host of other family-friendly activities are planned.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise encouraged locals and visitors to join commemoration events between now and November, celebrating and acknowledging what makes Napier a special place.

“This anniversary is a time to pay tribute to our people’s resilience, community spirit and commitment to creating a city that continues to thrive for generations to come,” Wise said.

“At times, our community has been challenged, but in the face of adversity, we’ve always worked together to find our way through. We’ve built back better, forging strong connections and partnerships along the way.”