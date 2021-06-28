Napier's $1 million Lotto winner hopes money will allow wife to slow down

Lotto First Division winner claims their prize. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Napier couple who won a $1 million Lotto First Division prize plan to build a house together.

Wednesday night's winning 1st Division ticket, bought from Greenmeadows New World, was claimed by the husband on Friday.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he thought winning Lotto was going to help his wife "slow down a bit and have some more free time".

"She's worked so hard all her life, so we are excited for her to be able to do that.

"We plan to be sensible and pay off the mortgage first, and then make our dreams of building a house a reality."

This is the couple's first "big win".

"We've been playing Lotto for years. We've had a few little wins along the way, but we genuinely never thought it would be us."