The land on the outskirts of Napier which is being subdivided into a new suburb. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier’s newest proposed suburb, Mission Hills, could have up to 800 homes built during the next decade after initial plans for 550 homes were expanded.

Earthworks are under way on the huge subdivision on the outskirts of Napier which will see a new suburb built in stages across 207ha of farmland behind Mission Estate Winery, with entry off Puketitiri Rd.

The first lots went on sale at the end of January and construction on the first homes is expected to begin in late 2024.

All properties are greenfield sites and based among the hills, meaning buyers pay for the land and then build their own homes.

Napier City Council rezoned that land in 2018. A consortium of developers then bought the land in 2021 and unveiled plans for a new suburb, Mission Hills, featuring around 550 homes.

Mission Hills head of sales Vanessa Thompson, who represents Wallace Development Company, said there were now plans for up to 800 homes to be included.

An artist's image of what the view could be like when homes are built. Photo / Supplied

“There was a lot of land in the original scheme that was not utilised to its full extent, which is the catalyst for the increase.

“We have been mindful of keeping generous land size options for our buyers, so it has not been about squeezing more in but more so about utilising what land we have got.”

She said it would be a unique subdivision for Napier and sections would enjoy stunning views, either over the city and toward the ocean or back toward the Kaweka Range.

“A special feature of Mission Hills is that no matter where you are, you get a view.”

There will also be a shopping hub included near the centre of the suburb featuring a “boutique supermarket”, a cafe or tapas bar, and shops such as a pharmacy, hairdresser, and other retail stores.

Thompson said it would feature a children’s playground, walking and bike tracks, and the subdivision would connect with existing horse tracks - which would bring another unique element to the suburb.

Layout of Mission Hills. Puketitiri Rd hugs the right side of the development. Photo / Supplied

The project could take up to 10 years to complete.

Despite high building costs and high-interest rates at present, Thompson said she did not think those factors would hamper the project in the long run.

“We have a long-term vision here.

“Interest rates will change, the economy will change, but what doesn’t change is the quality of the land which is on offer.

“You just don’t get views like that every day. We are mindful of the challenges of the here and now however we understand property is cyclical.”

The most common sized sections for stage one are 700sq m.

The site of the Mission Hills development out the back of Napier. Photo / Supplied

Cheal Consultants director Phil Rielly said earthworks were under way for a large section of the project, and civil works would be put out for tender soon for the first 184 lots.

He said a wet summer had made for a challenging start to the project but they were making progress.

“Thankfully we did not start earthworks prior to the cyclone, but the effects of the wet summer is that the soil is quite saturated.”

Consents are currently before the council for some of the civil works, and the project will include new infrastructure such as roading and pipes.

The consortium of North Island urban property developers behind the project includes Hawke’s Bay business Wallace Development Company, interests of the Gillespie family, Tauranga-based Carrus Group, and Higgins Family Holdings Limited based in Palmerston North.

The land does not include the existing Mission Estate Winery property and associated vineyard.

The project was praised when it was announced in 2021 for being designed away from the fertile Heretaunga Plains, which are ideal for growing crops.



