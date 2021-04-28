Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Napier-Taupō Rd: NZTA Waka Kotahi using 'junk maths' to justify speed limit drop, traffic expert says

5 minutes to read
State Highway 5 from Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay to Rangitaiki, near Taupō, is one of NZ's most dangerous highways. Photo / Warren Buckland

State Highway 5 from Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay to Rangitaiki, near Taupō, is one of NZ's most dangerous highways. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gianina Schwanecke
By:

Reporter

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency claim that a speed drop of 20 kilometres an hour on an 83km stretch of highway would delay commuters by an average of one minute has been labelled as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.