A sprawling art deco building erected a year after the 1931 earthquake has gone up for sale in the city centre.

The heritage-listed Bowman Building, at 36-40 Tennyson St, currently has 17 tenants from offices to shops.

It has hit the market for the first time in 50 years, according to real estate company Colliers which is marketing the sale.

The Bowman Building is a recognisable property in Napier CBD. Photo / Colliers

Architect JA Louis Hay was behind the design and is well known for his work in the city following the earthquake, including the National Tobacco Company Building and Central Fire Station.

The building’s tenants include jewellery store Michael Hill, menswear store Alexanders on Tennyson, and The Cosmetic Clinic.

There is 1730sq m of total floor area and an annual rental return of $442,000.

The property is being sold by deadline private treaty which closes on Thursday, March 28, unless sold prior.

The art deco building is in the prairie style of architecture and was built for $13,000 in 1932, according to the Art Deco Trust.

The site of the building in the centre of Napier. Photo / Colliers

Colliers Hawke’s Bay commercial broker Ash Hames said properties like this one were rarely available.

“Given it has been placed on the market for the first time in a generation it indicates how tightly held properties such as this one are in central Napier,” Hames said.

“The tenancy mix means there’s a collection of well-known local and national businesses, while the offices are attractive for the occupants as they’re surrounded by a host of amenities.”

The building fronts Tennyson St but also extends on to Emerson and Market streets.

In 2012, the ground floor underwent strengthening work. It is owned by the Jackson family.