Napier retiree's 'pride and joy' taken from her garage as she slept

Denise Bradley is calling for the public help after her beloved 2016 Kia Sportage was stolen from her garage on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Denise Bradley bought a new 2016 Kia Sportage thinking that she'd never need another vehicle.

But as she slept, thieves sneaked into her garage and helped themselves to the Napier 72-year-old's pride and joy. The keys had been left in the vehicle, but Bradley had thought it was safe in her garage, 50m from the main road.

Police say the Saturday morning theft is one of a number across the region in recent days.

Though there's no evidence that late-model vehicles are being specifically targeted, Hawke's Bay Today has been made aware of at least three in the past week.

Bradley, who is calling for public help to find the Sportage, says she now has "grave concerns" around the safety of the Riverbend Rd, Meeanee, that she calls home.

Bradley, who had owned the car for four years, said a number of neighbours have also had items stolen over the festive period.

However, a police spokeswoman said while local staff are aware of a number of recent vehicle thefts across the region, staff were not aware of a current trend towards thefts of late model vehicles.

Bradley said she knew leaving the keys in the car was a "basic error I know, but they still had to come in to find that out".

"The worst part for me was that they came [50m] up my drive and were snooping around and that makes me feel very uncomfortable," she said.

Bradley said she had intended to use the vehicle again shortly, so left the keys inside the vehicle assuming it would be safe.

"I have grave concerns for the safety of this area as there has been an increase in bad behaviour over recent times," she added.

"My car was my pride and joy and I had hoped it would last forever. This car was my retirement vehicle."

A police spokeswoman reminded vehicle owners in Hawke's Bay to "keep security top of mind" amid the thefts.

"Don't forget to lock vehicles - even if you're leaving them in your own driveway," she said. "And ideally remove all valuables, or at least put them out of sight."

Reformed-convict Adrian Pritchard said wealthier members of society often get complacent over their vehicles. Photo / File

The spokeswoman said for extra protection, the public could consider installing an alarm, a steering wheel lock or wheel clamp.

Ex-convict Adrian Pritchard said those with newer cars were often complacent.

"People with a bit of extra money aren't trained to think about hiding their keys and worrying about burglars – but in today's society we have to think like that," he said.

"I still think like a burglar and I always hide my keys and suggest everyone does the same. Criminals will always look for a key if they break into your home, so hide it in a drawer, under your bed, somewhere a burglar cannot see it."

Pritchard said times have changed since people would frequently leave their house unlocked.

"There's a lot of poverty and addiction out there today which is a driver for these types of break-ins and thefts," he said.

"I suggest you take your cell phone, laptop, jewellery out your car and put it in a safe in your house because if a criminal sees something through your car window they'll automatically smash it."

"If your vehicle has been stolen or interfered with, you can report it by calling 105."



Police inquiries are ongoing into the theft of Bradley's vehicle.

Anyone who sees someone behaving suspiciously around vehicles should call 111 or if a car has been stolen, dial 105.