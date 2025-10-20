Thompson said seeing her daughter’s progress and confidence grow - during shifts outside of school - had helped convince her it was a good idea.

“She has really evolved over time - it is nice watching as a parent and as an employer,” Thompson said.

Melodee Thompson-Cole, 13, and her best friend Millie Logan, 14, will now run the cafe on Sundays, doing everything from making coffees to working behind the scenes.

“So giving them the reins really and letting them go for it with a bit of support.”

Thompson said it was a risk, but “that is business” and “you have to take these big risks to see what happens”.

She said she believed their customers - who were like family - would support the teenagers and come in and buy a coffee.

Thompson said her advice to other employers thinking of taking on younger workers was “it is good to give people a chance no matter what age they are”.

She added she was only a phone call away, and would supervise for the first couple of Sundays before stepping back.

Melodee said she was looking forward to the challenge.

“I think it will be really cool, since Millie and I are young I think people will like it, and it will bring people in,” she said.

“I know most of the regulars and their orders. I think they will look after us.”

She said when she first started making coffee orders she was “definitely nervous” but had grown in confidence, and had enjoyed improving her social skills as “you have to talk to people and ask how their day is”.

Her friend, Millie, has just started doing shifts.

“I was trying to look for a job but I did not know where to start, because I didn’t know how many [employers] take young people,” Millie said.

“When they offered it to me I was super happy.”

Melodee’s older sister also previously worked at the cafe, which has been running for three years, but now has another job.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.