Napier Powerball player wins $6 million

A Lotto player who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World has won $6m. Photo / Ian Cooper

The stars have aligned for a lucky Powerball player from Napier who won $6 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

Saturday’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just one week after a $24.25 million Powerball prize was won by a man in Lower Hutt.

The “family man” in Lower Hutt told Lotto he was looking forward to investing his winnings.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.