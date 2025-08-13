Advertisement
Napier Port reports strong third-quarter revenue growth

A container ship at Napier Port.

Napier Port has seen strong third-quarter revenue growth, underpinned by an increase in container volumes, improved margins and cost control.

Revenue for the three months ended June rose 16% to $42.5 million from $36.5m the year earlier, with container volumes up 13% and bulk cargo up 2%.

