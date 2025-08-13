Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A container ship at Napier Port.

Napier Port has seen strong third-quarter revenue growth, underpinned by an increase in container volumes, improved margins and cost control.

Revenue for the three months ended June rose 16% to $42.5 million from $36.5m the year earlier, with container volumes up 13% and bulk cargo up 2%.

Napier Port expected to make a full-year underlying profit at the top end of between $59m and $63m for the year ending in September.

Revenue for the nine-month period was up nearly 13% to $121m, despite a 9% drop in cruise-season revenue.

Container volumes over the nine-month period were supported by higher apple exports, general cargo imports, and empty containers to support export cargo.