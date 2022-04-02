Blue water at Westshore in Napier Video by Codee Mavis Daley-Wilkins

Blue moon?

How about blue ocean?

Westshore residents and curious passers-by were treated to a natural light show on Saturday night when the ocean off the seaside Napier suburb turned blue.

The natural phenomenon was captured beautifully on video by Codee Mavis Daley-Wilkins.

The blue light occurs when bioluminescence is present in the water, usually from an algae bloom of plankton.

The sea will glow but usually only when it's disturbed by a wave breaking or a splash in the water at night.

Calm and warm sea conditions are usually needed as well, for the phenomenon to occur.

Saturday night's sea conditions were just that, a far cry from the swells that pummeled Hawke's Bay's east coast in the last few weeks of March during a prolonged period of bad weather.