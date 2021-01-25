Napier now in level 3 water restrictions, total sprinkler ban to be enforced

Napier City Council have announced level 3 water restrictions and a "total ban" on sprinklers. Photo / File

Napier has been put into level 3 water restrictions by Napier City Council.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said on Monday this means there is now a "total ban" on sprinklers.

"The decision has been made to go up a level as our latest data has shown water use has been above 80 per cent of capacity recently," she said. "With the expected hot weather this week, it is likely to remain at this level."

Residents can continue to use hand-held hoses only between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm - with even numbered houses on even days of the month, and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month.

The spokeswoman said this does not mean Napier is about to run out of water.

It is to make sure pumps in the city's drinking water network can keep the reservoirs filled and water flowing.

"We need enough water for emergencies and firefighting purposes, particularly as hotter weather also increases the risk of fires," she said.

"Reservoir levels are being monitored daily and weather forecasts closely watched."

Restrictions are usually imposed at the start of summer, and not lifted until sometime in autumn.

For more information about alert levels and Napier City Council's watering regime you can visit the website: napier.govt.nz #restrictions.