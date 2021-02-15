Napier MTG taonga and artefacts to go to new $11.5m home in Hastings

An artist's impression of the newly purchased building from Queen St E in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

More than 90,000 regional taonga and artefacts previously kept in Napier are to be relocated to a newly purchased building in Hastings – at a cost of $11.5 million.

Once developed, the Queen St East site in Hastings' CBD will provide a fit-for-purpose facility, providing community access, storage and preservation of the treasured collection.

The 90,000-item collection previously housed at the MTG Hawke's Bay is considered one of New Zealand's most prestigious and historic collections of regional and national artefacts.

The joint project between Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Hawke's Bay Museums Trust and Ngāti Kahungunu aimed to secure permanent storage for the future care and protection of the collection.

The purchase of the former Briscoes site, which will undergo extensive redevelopment, has a total estimated cost of $11.5m ($3.05m for the building and $8.45m for redevelopment costs).

A museum quality HVAC system will be installed to maintain temperature and humidity levels in order to preserve the collection, while a purpose-built 390m2, dual storey area to accommodate staff and amenities, a reading room, elements of display, file storage and a space for researchers and archivists to undertake research.

Both councils will contribute $3.3m through their respective 2021-2031 Long Term Plans, while fundraising and external funding will aim to form the other $4.85m.

The councils will be looking for funding from contestable central government funds, regional contestable funds, private enterprise partnerships, private trusts, philanthropic organisations and individuals.

If councils are successful with their applications, redevelopment work is likely to begin in 2022 – pending building consent and available resource and materials.

There is an estimated construction phase of 15 months, plus a four to six week period to relocate the collection from Ahuriri to Hastings.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said a number of potential storage sites were investigated before the Queen St East site was chosen as it's safely out of the tsunami zone and provides a purpose-designed home for the collection.

"The collection is growing and needs to be stored and displayed properly for researchers, archivists, the local community and future generations," she said.

"This property will allow us to develop a fit-for-purpose access, storage, display, research and education space, and ultimately a home for these unique and irreplaceable items."

The collection will continue to be owned by the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, a council-controlled organisation jointly funded by the councils.

The day-to-day care of the items and archival material will be managed by MTG Hawke's Bay.

The former Briscoes site on the corner of Hastings St N and Queen St E will undergo extensive redevelopment. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Museums Trust chairman Richard Grant said finding a long-term solution for storing the collection had been a high priority for a number of years.

"The trust is pleased to have the collection relocated to a facility that will be able to house its entirety under one roof in Hastings' cultural precinct close to Ngā Pou o Heretaunga, the Hastings City Art Gallery, Hastings War Memorial Library in Civic Square, and Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre," he said.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi trust appointee Nigel How said procuring the site aligns with the trust's objectives, including the development of quality cultural facilities within the region and the advancement and promotion of cultural heritage and arts through the use of the collection.

"Personal connection with taonga, including archives, art and images, is a fundamental part of holistic community wellbeing. The new facility will provide further opportunity for these connections to be made in synergy with MTG," he said.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the new site will provide opportunities to share the treasures with the community in a space designed to support the needs of local and national researchers, while also providing the opportunity to further expand on the current educational and history-telling tours the MTG facilitates.