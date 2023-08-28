Graham Rouse died after a crash on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Mouse Point Rd and Leslie Hills Rd, near Culverden in North Canterbury on February 24. Photo / Google Streetview

Graham Rouse died after a crash on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Mouse Point Rd and Leslie Hills Rd, near Culverden in North Canterbury on February 24. Photo / Google Streetview





A man involved in a fatal road accident has been charged with causing death while driving after allegedly consuming a controlled drug.

Aaron Wayne Carter, 49, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Monday on a raft of charges after a road crash near Culverden, North Canterbury, on February 24 this year.

He was charged with causing the death of Graham Louis Rouse, 76, while in charge of a motor vehicle when his blood contained evidence of using a controlled drug.

He was charged with injuring Rouse’s wife, Janine Rouse.

Carter also faces charges of driving without a licence, driving an unlicensed vehicle, possession of 1.45 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe, possession of 3 grams of cannabis, possession of an oxycodone tablet, possession of 89 Temazapam tablets and offering to sell Temazapam.

He was remanded on bail for three weeks to apply for legal aid.

His next appearance will be in the Christchurch District Court on September 12.

An online death notice for Graham Rouse said that he was a father, stepfather, and the “poppa” of six grandchildren.

It said he was a “proud member” of the Hanmer Springs community.

The collision happened on State Highway 7 south of Hanmer Springs, at the junction of Mouse Point Rd and Leslie Hills Rd.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.











