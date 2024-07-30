“The skipper on board has indicated that the vessel has not sustained any structural damage and there is also no visible sign of pollution from the vessel.”

Other vessels were prohibited from entering or leaving the inner harbour until the refloating took place.

“A survey will need to be undertaken to confirm the depths at the critical points within the channel,” the HBRC social media post said.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said he was contacted by the harbourmaster and made aware that the vessel had run aground.

“I could see that it was going to be a 1.7 metre tide, so it was a big tide and I was comfortable that they would refloat as the tide came in.”

Residents could see and hear the vessel revving its engine.

He said the vessel was not on the rocks and was in the middle of the channel.

“As you go out of the inner harbour, the seabed rises a little bit, it is two or three metres in some spots and some of these fishing boats are quite big, so have a lot of boat under the water.”

