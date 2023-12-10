Napier Girls' High School leavers celebrated the end of their school experience by cooling off in the sea. Video / Warren Buckland

If you’re buying a second-hand uniform at Napier Girls’ High School, it’d pay to check for traces of salt.

That’s because a new tradition may well have been started, as this year’s crop of Year 13s sprinted into the sea off Ahuriri in their school attire on Friday to celebrate the end of their schooling.

Mia Halstead said the school had plenty of traditions, but this was one her year group had come up with themselves in order to “go out with a bang”.

Amid the squeals of her soaked peers, Jessica Douglas said it was important to celebrate before the girls disperse to universities and jobs around the country next year.