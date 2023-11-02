Senior Napier Girls' High School staff members Mandy Johnson (left), school principal Dawn Ackroyd, Rachel Roberts, Megan Mannering and Philipp Otto are now the cellphone police. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Napier high school has banned the use of cellphones for all of the school day, citing learning and wellbeing benefits for its students.

It is understood the move is a first among Hawke’s Bay high schools, and comes amid recent political hints at a more widespread ban.

Napier Girls’ High School and its cellphone-policing teachers introduced their new rule at the start of this week, which means students must keep their phones switched off and in their bags from 8.40am to 3pm.

If students are caught with their phones during that period, the items will be confiscated.

Similar rules are in place in some other high schools around the country but, as far as Napier Girls’ High is aware, it is a first for secondary schools in Hawke’s Bay.

The incoming National Government has flagged that it wants to make the banning of phones mandatory for all schools in the country for the entire school day.

Other high schools across Hawke’s Bay do have some restrictions on cellphones, with a common rule being phones are only permitted outside of class time, such as during breaks and intervals.

Primary and intermediate schools in the region generally do not permit pupils to have phones on them at any stage during the school day.

Napier Girls’ High School principal Dawn Ackroyd, who is also chairwoman of the Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Principals’ Association, said a lot of research had gone into the new stance.

“Part of our rationale was not only to improve the learning and [level of] focus in the classroom, but also the students’ wellbeing.

“So being more active [during breaks], socially interacting with each other, and also having a break from their phone.

“Even though they may think it is hard not having their phone with them, I’m sure that in time, they will come to appreciate their time away.”

Ackroyd said over 85 per cent of parents who provided feedback on the proposal were supportive of the new rule.

The move is aimed at improving the wellbeing of students by giving them a break from their phones and social media.

Deputy principal Mandy Johnson said staff had organised lunchtime activities this week to try to make the transition positive for students.

Johnson did not believe it would hinder students from contacting their parents.

“All students have a laptop anyway, either that their parents have provided or that the school provides to them, so a lot of students can be contacted via email on their laptop.

“They are allowed their phones right up to 8.40am and then again at 3pm as well ... because we know some parents might need to text their daughter straight after school and say, ‘I will pick you up from the soccer pitch now’.”

She said for emergencies, parents can call the school office directly.

The reason the school started the ban this week was because the seniors have gone on study leave, and the focus can start on Year 9 and 10 students.

The Ministry of Education says currently, each state and state-integrated school and its board of trustees has the freedom to set its own rules around cellphones.

Hawke’s Bay Primary Principals Association secretary Carol Bevis said primary schools across the region do not permit pupils to have a phone on them during the school day.

Taradale Intermediate principal Marty Hantz said his school was the same, and it was his understanding that was the status quo for other local intermediate schools.

Year 13 students at Napier Girls’ High can use their phones, but only in the common room.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.