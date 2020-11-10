Napier floods: Minister announces Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund of $100,000 for Napier families

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan has announced a Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund of $100,000 for Napier.

Allan said the temporary fund had been provided to the Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise to allow financial relief to go to families hit by flooding this week.

"The Ministry for Social Development [MSD] has been providing funds to those who need it immediately, but we also as a Government recognise that in these times there will be other needs which sit above and beyond," Allan said.

She said there will be ongoing discussions with the Mayor whether more funding from central government will be required as the situation becomes clearer.

Wise said the priority spending would be for families that have been impacted and needed to leave their homes, and had difficulty obtaining food and clothing.

"There will also be whanau that are remaining in their homes that will be requiring some additional assistance as well," she said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, right, telling media priority spending will be on families that needed to leave their homes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wise said there was already support available to those affected by the flooding through MSD and the Ministry for Primary Industries, but the mayoral fund would allow her to work with the community to identify specific needs.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian Macdonald said another 30 people were evacuated from their homes on Tuesday night, making for a total of 60 people in emergency accommodation.

He said Kennedy Park Resort is full, so the Angus Inn in Hastings has been taking evacuees as well.

Macdonald said they were expecting more rainfall on Tuesday night than what actually occurred.

"Overnight the rain, it hasn't helped us, but it hasn't made the situation any worse.

"At the moment our pumping systems across Hawke's Bay are working well, but we'll continue to monitor the situation."

He said more pumpage was coming into the region as well.

Macdonald said they have also made progress getting power online for people.

"Our power company Unison has been working overnight, they've managed to get that down to around about 20 customers and they'll be working with those today," he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Ken Cooper said 18 properties have been deemed uninhabitable.

Twelve of those are significantly damaged, he said, all of which are on Hospital and Bluff Hills.

"The urban search and rescue crews will be here this week, and we will be doing a thorough assessment of hill properties."

Cooper said the primary focus for Fire and Emergency on Wednesday was getting to vulnerable people.

"We're focusing on the areas of Marewa, Pirimai and Maraenui."

He added that access there was still proving challenging, with Unimogs from the New Zealand Defence Force helping there to evacuate people as necessary.

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan announces a Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund of $100,000 for Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Minister Kiri Allan said everyone was still monitoring the significant amount of water remaining on the ground, and how it is subsiding.

She said she would be spending the rest of Wednesday in discussions with residents.

"The Prime Minister and my colleagues are just really keen to make sure that we are across how people are feeling in the town, what sort of support is required."

Allan encouraged anyone affected by the flooding and slips to call 0800 422 923 for assistance.

A one in 250 year storm dumped more than 100mm of rain on Napier between noon and 8pm on Monday, causing widespread surface flooding, and landslides on Hospital and Bluff Hills.