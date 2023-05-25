A man arrested on Morris St, Napier, after police spiked a fleeing vehicle and caught the occupants on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A man with an active warrant out for his arrest was caught by police after a vehicle he was in was spiked in Napier on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said three people were taken into custody after a fleeing driver incident.

She said police signalled a vehicle to stop on Riverbend Rd about 1.20pm.

“The vehicle failed to stop, so police observed the vehicle’s movements and did not initiate a pursuit,” the police spokeswoman said.

“While fleeing, the vehicle reportedly hit a parked vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Police deployed road spikes and the vehicle was brought to a stop on Morris St.

“Three people were subsequently taken into custody without further issue,” she said.

She said a 30-year-old man was arrested for an active warrant to arrest and was due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

She said inquiries into the fleeing driver incident were ongoing and charges were being considered.