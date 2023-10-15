Katie Nimon didn’t think it was possible for her to win the Napier seat by such a large margin.

In a big shake-up to Hawke’s Bay politics, all four electorates across the region have welcomed a new MP, with three of those electorates being flipped from Labour MPs to National MPs (including Napier, Tukituki and Wairarapa).

National’s Nimon, now the youngest MP in Hawke’s Bay at the age of 32, will take the reins from three-term Napier Labour MP Stuart Nash.

With all votes from Saturday counted, excluding special votes, the preliminary result has Nimon on 18,793 votes compared to 10,693 votes to her closest rival, Labour candidate Mark Hutchinson.

She said she was surprised by the margin.

“I did not think that kind of result was possible.

“It just goes to show that people like what it is I am there to deliver, and I will just keep going on that same theme.”

New Napier MP Katie Nimon with mum and dad Bill and Sue Nimon in Ahuriri on election night.

She said waking up on Sunday as the electorate’s new representative felt “pretty cool”.

“For me, it’s [been about] being myself and working really hard and throwing myself into the communities and taking the high road,” she said of her campaign.

“And it paid off, and that is what people elected me on, and that is the way I wish to continue.”

She said a big thank you to everyone who voted for her.

“I just want to say thank you, and thanks for the support, and know that I am going to work really, really hard for Napier.

“And when I say Napier, I mean the entire electorate, not just the city - all the rural communities as well - and we have a lot to get done, and we will get cracking.”

Katie Nimon with husband Jeremy Lawson on election night.

It has been a big 12 months for Nimon, who celebrated her wedding in December before cracking on with her campaign, one which essentially began during Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Nimon was formerly the general manager of her family’s well-known bus company, Nimon and Sons, and also a former transport manager for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Her proud parents were on hand at her election party in Ahuriri to celebrate with her.

Nimon said Hutchinson - whose election party was held close by - visited her to concede after the result became clear on Saturday night and they spoke outside.

“I wished him all the best.”

She said she was not sure of her agenda for the first week in the new job, but would “take it a step at a time” and not lose “any momentum”.

Labour's Napier candidate Mark Hutchinson with partner Nisha McGowan on election night.

It was the second time Nimon has run for the seat after losing to Nash, but eating into his margin, in 2020.

Hutchinson, who entered the electorate race relatively late, after Nash announced he would not be running again, wished Nimon well in her new role and thanked the 10,000 people who voted for him.

“I came to the race late, but feel that we ran a strong, energetic and positive campaign.

“In politics, it is very difficult to be a newcomer swimming against the tide and the mood for change. After a very difficult period, it was insurmountable.”

He said he was looking forward to spending more time with his partner and kids, and will return to running his business.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS - NAPIER:

DICKEY, Julienne (Greens) - 1655

HUTCHINSON, Mark (Labour) - 10,693

LANGFORD, Martin (Democracy NZ) - 672

MILEWSKI, Pawel (Act) - 999

NIMON, Katie (National) - 18,793

SMITH, John Clive (Independent) - 178

TURNBULL, Laurie (NZ First) - 1480

