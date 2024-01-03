Emergency services responded to a serious crash on SH29 in the lower Kaimai Range on December 28.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on SH29 in the lower Kaimai Range on December 28.

The two people who died following a crash between a car and a petrol tanker last week were Josephine Wilson, 28, and Piripi Chase, 31, police say.

Police published the names in a statement today following the crash on State Highway 29 in the lower Kaimai Range, west of the summit shortly after midday on December 28.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Police previously said one person died after the crash and another flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition died days later.

A third person – a child who was also in the car – had moderate injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital by St John ambulance staff.

Whānau have told the Bay of Plenty Times Wilson and Chase were a couple from Whakatāne and their son survived the crash.

The pair are among 19 people to have died on New Zealand roads during the official Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period.

This started at 4pm on December 22 and finished today at 6am.

Last summer, 21 people died during the same holiday period.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She covers mainly police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



