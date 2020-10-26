Name suppression lifted on woman accused of murdering Southland man Dale Watene

Dale Watene. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression has been lifted on the woman accused of murdering Southland man Dale Watene.

Sandy Maree Graham appeared by audiovisual link in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday, where she faced a charge of murder.

A 23-year-old man, charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Watene's death, continues to have interim name suppression.

The pair have pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against them in August.

A trial date for the case was also set for August 9 next year. It is believed it could take three weeks.

Justice Gerald Nation remanded both until a pre-trial hearing in February next year.

Watene's body was found by police at Longwood Forestry Block in May - about a month after the 40-year-old went missing.

In August, Southland Police arrested and charged two people in relation to his murder.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey thanked the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the four months of the investigation.