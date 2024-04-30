Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A man charged with murder after the death of a man found in a burnt-out vehicle in Hastings can now be named as Chalton Mason Lawson.

The 30-year old, whose interim name suppression has lapsed, will reappear in the High Court at Napier on June 21 on charges of murder and wilful damage.

Patrick Te Tini Reweti, 49, of Napier, was found dead in a car on Ironbridge Rd, Flaxmere, on March 26. He is believed to have died the same day.

Patrick Te Tini Rewiti was found dead in a burnt-out car on Irongate Rd, near Hastings, on March 26.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District crime manager, said on Tuesday that police still wanted to speak to the occupant or occupants of a light-coloured vehicle on Stock Rd/Irongate Rd on March 26 between 7.30pm and 9pm.

“We believe they may have seen the vehicle Patrick was found in,” he said.

“Or if you were driving any vehicle on Sunderland Drive, Flaxmere, on the same night between 6.40pm and 7.10pm, please contact police.”

The burnt-out car is removed from Irongate Rd, Flaxmere, in March. Photo / Paul Taylor

A death notice posted by Reweti’s family described him as “a humble soul, a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many”.

It said he was a “very special man in our whānau”.

He has been laid to rest at Poupatatē Marae in Halcombe, Manawatū.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything, is urged to contact police by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” and referencing file number 240327/2456.