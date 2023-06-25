Mystery surrounds critically injured man in Greytown, police plead for help

Police are pleading with the public to help to figure out a man’s movements before he was found critically injured in Greytown.

Police were called to State Highway 2 between North Street and Ahikōuka Road around 7am. The road was closed for some time while the man was airlifted to hospital.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The police are now trying to piece together his movements before the incident.

So far, police have determined he made his way from Cotter Street to the 70km/h area north of Greytown between 5am and 7am.

He was wearing black Nike track pants and a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt. He may also have been wearing a black long-sleeved Greytown FC jacket.

Police are asking for anyone with information on his movements through Greytown the incident where he was injured to call 105 and quote file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using “Update Report”.