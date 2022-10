Police are making enquries after a dead body was found in the Waikato river this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police are making enquries after a dead body was found in the Waikato river this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police are making enquiries after a dead body was found in the Waikato river this afternoon.

The body was spotted in the river by a member of the public near Driver Road West, Ngāruawāhia, at around 2.30pm.

In a statement, police said they will not be in a position to confirm identity until the formal

the identification process has been completed.

They also said further updates will be provided when they are available.