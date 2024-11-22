A flatmate heard him crash through his window at 3.45am. Shortly after, he was found by his flatmates on the road, bleeding and unresponsive, the findings revealed.

Samuel Finnemore, as a baby, died falling through a window in Christchurch. Photo / Cameron Finnemore





Finnemore had been prescribed Roaccutane medication for his acne - which some studies have linked to depression and mood changes - but had no history of any adverse reactions.

“There was no way of knowing whether Sam had experienced an adverse reaction unless there had been witnessed behaviour in keeping with psychosis but in the hours preceding these events, Sam had been his usual, high-functioning, and happy self,” the report said.

“Sam had no history of serious head injury, mental instability, or mental unwellness. He was under some pressure with end-of-year university examinations, but was – as his sporting achievements demonstrated - very good at handling pressure.”

Samuel Finnemore, 19.





According to the coroner’s report, while Finnemore did use MDMA infrequently, it was very unlikely that it contributed to his death given his last likely use of the drug was over a week before he died.

He also had no history of sleepwalking, so this was also ruled out.

The report concluded some possibilities for his death were he tripped or fell, or may have become “tangled in his bedding and fallen through his window”.

“This scenario is no more than speculation and is uncorroborated by evidence,” it said.

The coroner concluded Finnemore was critically wounded by the time he fell on to the front lawn, and his death was unavoidable from his injuries.

A recommendation was also made for homeowners to consider using safer window glass.

“It is neither practical to recommend the replacement of all such windows with safety glass, nor is there an evidence base to suggest that the risk of similar fatalities is high,” it said.

“However, there are limitless ways in which a person can be pushed into or fall through a window. Window glass is much more likely to fracture, and injuries are far more likely to be serious - even lethal - when older-style pane glass is present.”

Finnemore, a “precious IVF child”, was born in London but moved to New Zealand with his parents when he was a child, first to Wellington and then Auckland, before moving to Christchurch to attend the University of Canterbury.

He was described as a kind-hearted, generous, insightful happy, hardworking young man. He had ambitions of reaching the Olympics for free-style snowboarding before he died.

His parents earlier told the Herald he was a happy, grounded and beautiful soul. A gifted snowboarder, he won several national age group titles and the Wanaka community treated him like a son. He died two days before his 20th birthday.



























