Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

My donor and me: What it was like meeting my sperm donor after years of wondering

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Rachel Maher and her donor Wayne, photographed shortly after meeting. Photo / Michael Craig

Rachel Maher and her donor Wayne, photographed shortly after meeting. Photo / Michael Craig

How can you know who you are if you don’t know where you came from? That’s the question that this year spurred Herald reporter Rachel Maher to embark on a journey to find the other half of her DNA.

I found out at eight years old that I was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save