Family members of the victim said no penalty would ever satisfy them. Photo / 123rf

A “grossly intoxicated” teen killer driver from Oamaru will never be forgiven, the victim’s family say.

John David Ross, 19, of Oamaru, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of 25-year-old Brendan James Prince.

He was jailed for two years three months and banned from driving for five years.

Family members of the victim said no penalty would ever satisfy them and were unanimous in their view that they would never forgive Ross.

“We can’t understand what a monster he must be, breaking everyone’s trust and destroying Brendan’s life,” the victim’s cousin Winston said.

Prince’s loss had caused a massive hole in his life.

“I wish I could hear his voice and see him and talk to him. The only way we can talk to him nowadays is to stand at his grave.”

Prince’s brother Tim fought to contain his animosity as he read his statement.

“Every time you look in the mirror, remember what you’ve done. You’ve killed my little brother.

“My brother is in a grave,” he said.

“Remember my face. It’s not going to be the last time you see me.”

Ross was on a restricted licence on February 19 last year when he went to pick up a friend in central Oamaru.

That person became so concerned about Ross’ level of intoxication that he took over the driving and when the man continued to behave belligerently they returned home.

The defendant later met three men – including Prince, whom he did not know - at King George Park in Tyne St where he consumed more alcohol.

At 10pm the four headed north to meet another friend.

What ensued was “prolonged, persistent and deliberate” recklessness for nearly 5km.

First, Ross narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle at the Tyne St roundabout and it escalated as he drove on to State Highway 1.

Other motorists witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating and overtaking other vehicles in the 50km/h zone.

As Ross passed Countdown, he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a tree in the central parking area of Thames St.

One of the passengers filmed the speedometer touching 140km/h, the court heard.

Moments later as double lanes merge into the single-laned northbound Thames Highway, Ross lost control on sweeping bend as he tried to veer away from the gutter on the left side.

The vehicle fish-tailed and skidded 91m.

After demolishing a wooden fence, the car slammed into a stone barrier, the passenger side taking the full impact of the crash.

Prince was killed instantly.

A serious-crash investigation found Ross was travelling at at least 123km/h.

Analysis of his blood showed an alcohol level of 253mg – more than five times the adult limit – but as an under-20 the defendant’s limit was zero.

The court heard Ross’ two best friends had recently left the town to attend university, leaving him feeling isolated and prompting him to increase his alcohol usage.

Justice Eaton also noted the defendant’s mental-health challenges which had mounted after the loss of his father several years ago.

The judge accepted Ross’ remorse but said such cases were, sadly, all too common, “highlighting the need for the court to send a strong message”.

As well as the prison term, he ordered Ross pay $2525 for the damage caused in the crash.