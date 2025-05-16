Shane Walker claims he was discriminated against after being refused entry to a downtown Auckland bar for breaking a facial tattoo policy. Photo / Dean Purcell

He said his tattoos had nothing to do with prison, murder or gang affiliations and regalia.

Following social media backlash, Andrew Andrew said it stood by its security team’s decisions, including on the night of the incident.

Walker said he was out in Auckland Central enjoying a couple of drinks in the early hours of Monday morning when he arrived at the bar about 2.30am.

“As I’m ready to proceed to go in, I get asked for ID. At first, I thought it was a joke because I’ve never been asked for ID, and I definitely don’t look like I’m 18 years old.

“I’m actually close to 40 ... it’s a compliment, right?”

He said he asked if they were serious and the person on the door said, “Oh, it’s policy, and I said, ‘No, fair enough’.”

Walker said he and another member of his group Ubered to get their IDs then returned to the bar.

“That’s when I got told that I’m not allowed to come in, refusing entry because of facial tattoos,” he said.

Shane Walker claims he was discriminated against after being refused entry to a downtown Auckland bar for breaking a facial tattoo policy. Photo / Dean Purcell

“This is the first time I‘ve ever been turned away from a bar.

“One small thing that gets me is I saw a couple of other guys with facial tattoos as well, but yeah it was OK for them.

“To me, it feels like discrimination.”

Walker said he asked in “a nice manner” to see the policy.

“I was actually quite genuinely asking them because I’ve never seen it before in my whole life, and I’ve heard of some cases in Australia, so I wanted to ask, I was real curious.”

Staff said they didn’t have the policy on hand but could send it to him. He then left.

He later called Andrew Andrew and asked the manager for a PDF of the policy, but he has yet to see it.

“If I can see this policy ... then I’ll let it go.

“I know it’s probably not law, but some places are entitled to these policies, and I respect that, but I still haven’t seen it.”

Walker said that since posting about his experience, he was flooded with responses from people who said they had gone through similar experiences.

Andrew Andrew stands by security decision

Andrew Andrew said it supported the security team’s decisions and judgment calls, including on the night of the incident.

“Our intent is not to aggravate this situation; we respect Shane’s right to an opinion, but we do not respect threats made by other members of the public online and in person.”

The statement said a member of the public early on Monday morning did not meet the bar’s dress code police requirements, which had been in place for several years.

“Our number one priority at Andrew Andrew is to make sure that everyone - our guests, our team, and our wider community - feels safe and respected in our space, and our entry policy reflects this.

“We strive to run a venue that’s inclusive, open, and welcoming to all, if entry requirements are met.”

Prestige Security spokesman Tai Henry said: “Our client’s dress code policy includes refusing entry to individuals who display facial tattoos (not including tamoko or traditional tattoos) into Andrew Andrew.”

Henry said the security firm’s duty was to ensure the policies were monitored and enforced by professional security team members.

The bar did not comment on whether other people had been let in with facial tattoos but it did provide the Herald with the rest of the dress code policy and conditions of entry.

Other than its facial tattoo policy, the code covered other requirements like physical ID, no snapback caps or scarves on people’s heads, and no gang attire/supporter gear.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage. Photo / Michael Craig

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said: ”Businesses can set policies and refuse entry for reasons such as safety, intoxication or disruptive behaviour, but these policies must not contradict the Human Rights Act.

“Hospitality New Zealand believes venues should be inclusive and welcoming, and we encourage venues to review policies to respect diversity and freedom of expression.”

Armitage said there was no legal obligation to provide policies on demand, but “transparency is best practice, especially if refusal is based on a specific rule.

“Hospitality New Zealand takes concerns about discriminatory policies seriously and supports venues in ensuring inclusivity.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.