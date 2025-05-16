Shane Walker claims he was discriminated against after being refused entry to a downtown Auckland bar for breaking a facial tattoo policy. Photo / Dean Purcell
A musician claims he was discriminated against after being refused entry to a downtown Auckland bar for breaking a facial tattoo policy.
South Auckland man Shane Walker posted about the incident on social media, claiming the bar, Andrew Andrew on Quay St, let some people with facial tattoos in but turned him away.
Walker has three teardrop tattoos on the sides of his face that he said symbolise his grandmother, grandfather and first cousin who have died.
Walker told the Herald, “I was brought up with them when I was young ... some people might think it’s crazy, but we are all entitled to do whatever we want with our body and at the time for me grieving, that’s what I did.”
The statement said a member of the public early on Monday morning did not meet the bar’s dress code police requirements, which had been in place for several years.
“Our number one priority at Andrew Andrew is to make sure that everyone - our guests, our team, and our wider community - feels safe and respected in our space, and our entry policy reflects this.
“We strive to run a venue that’s inclusive, open, and welcoming to all, if entry requirements are met.”
Prestige Security spokesman Tai Henry said: “Our client’s dress code policy includes refusing entry to individuals who display facial tattoos (not including tamoko or traditional tattoos) into Andrew Andrew.”
Henry said the security firm’s duty was to ensure the policies were monitored and enforced by professional security team members.
The bar did not comment on whether other people had been let in with facial tattoos but it did provide the Herald with the rest of the dress code policy and conditions of entry.
Other than its facial tattoo policy, the code covered other requirements like physical ID, no snapback caps or scarves on people’s heads, and no gang attire/supporter gear.
Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said: ”Businesses can set policies and refuse entry for reasons such as safety, intoxication or disruptive behaviour, but these policies must not contradict the Human Rights Act.
“Hospitality New Zealand believes venues should be inclusive and welcoming, and we encourage venues to review policies to respect diversity and freedom of expression.”
Armitage said there was no legal obligation to provide policies on demand, but “transparency is best practice, especially if refusal is based on a specific rule.
“Hospitality New Zealand takes concerns about discriminatory policies seriously and supports venues in ensuring inclusivity.”
