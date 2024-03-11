Country music artist Kaylee Bell will play a Taupō gig as part of the Supercars entertainment line-up.

Country music artist Kaylee Bell will play a Taupō gig as part of the Supercars entertainment line-up.

Hot on the heels of Six60′s intimate Great Lakes Centre concert announcement, another musical act has been added to the Supercars weekend line-up in Taupō.

Kaylee Bell, Australasia’s most streamed female country music artist, will perform on the opening day of the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400.

The musician has supported Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour of New Zealand, and has previously shared a stage with artists including Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Morgan Evans.

The Waimate-born star will perform in Taupō on Friday, April 19, the first day of racing.

She is the second performer to be announced as part of the off-track entertainment programme running alongside the Supercars event, after promoters revealed Six60 would bring its Grassroots Tour to the town as part of the festivities.

Bell rose to prominence after winning an Australian Country Music Award in 2013, and now lives in the global home of country music, Nashville.

In 2023, she won the Global Country Artist Award at the coveted Country Music Association Awards in the US.

Bell’s Taupō performance has been added to the line-up for her new tour, marking the release of her album, Nights Like This, on March 15.

The Nights Like This Tour will see Bell play dates across Australia and New Zealand, taking in major cities and small towns.

Tickets for the Taupō gig went on sale on Monday via Ticketek and are available exclusively to ITM Taupō Super400 ticket holders.

Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford said the addition to the line-up was exciting.

“We’re thrilled to have Kaylee Bell performing in Taupō during race week, adding to what is building into one of the most exciting race weeks we have ever produced.

“We encourage fans to register for ticketing information as soon as possible for both concerts, we anticipate both to sell out which is great news for the region.

“We’re continuing to plan more off-track entertainment for Taupō which should be confirmed in coming weeks.”

Kiwi Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner and Matt Payne at Taupō International Motorsport Park in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

The ITM Taupō Super400 calendar will bring the Supercars event as well as various support categories including Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ racing on the 3.32km International Circuit configuration of the venue over all three days of the event.

Supercars has secured the Taupō round in collaboration with the New Zealand Government and Taupō District Council for at least the next three years.

The ITM Taupō Super400 19-21, 2024 at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

Tickets are available through Supercars.com and Ticketek.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



