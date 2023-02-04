Police confirmed they received a report of an assault about 3.50am this morning on Pine Drive, Murupara. Photo / NZME

Police confirmed they received a report of an assault about 3.50am this morning on Pine Drive, Murupara. Photo / NZME

A pastor in a small Bay of Plenty town is “shaken up” after being allegedly attacked at a local church facility in the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed they received a report of an assault about 3.50am this morning on Pine Drive, Murupara, which they are making inquiries into.

A source close to the pastor confirmed to the Herald there had been an attack on him, but they did not wish to make any detailed comment.

“At this stage, he is shaken up and tired, and it was a local church facility that is used for multiple youth events,” the source said.

Murupara is a small town in the Whakatāne District about 50 kilometres southeast of Rotorua with a population of only 2000 people.

However, there are seven churches in the town, two of them located on Pine Drive where the assault allegedly occurred.