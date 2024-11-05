The explosive destruction of two marine marker flares that shook homes and set off multiple car alarms on Auckland’s North Shore has been captured on video.
The footage , filmed at Murray’s Bay beach, shows two sandbags on the shore covering two phosphorus canisters, moments before they explode in a controlled detonation.
There is a loud bang before smoke, fire and sand are sent flying into the air. The explosion is followed by the sound of multiple car alarms being set off.
The explosion left a large crater in the sand.