Murray’s Bay explosion caught on video, phosphorus canisters destroyed, ‘boom’ sets off car alarms

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The blast when phosphorus canisters were blown up on Murray's Bay beach in Auckland on November 5 was felt across nearby suburbs.

The explosive destruction of two marine marker flares that shook homes and set off multiple car alarms on Auckland’s North Shore has been captured on video.

The footage , filmed at Murray’s Bay beach, shows two sandbags on the shore covering two phosphorus canisters, moments before they explode in a controlled detonation.

There is a loud bang before smoke, fire and sand are sent flying into the air. The explosion is followed by the sound of multiple car alarms being set off.

The explosion left a large crater in the sand.

Yesterday, residents reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a cloud of white smoke after police were called to report a person had found two canisters of phosphorus.

Police were called to a Beach Rd, Murray’s Bay address about 5.25pm after the discovery and assessed the items. The New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were advised and attended.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a cloud of white smoke.
A 350-metre exclusion zone was put in place for safety as the items were disposed of.

Cordons were lifted shortly after 8pm.

A NZDF spokesperson said they inspected and destroyed two “marine marker flares”.

One nearby resident told the Herald the NZDF controlled the explosion to angle over the beach and into the water.

“A huge boom [was] heard from the beach up to Rangitoto College at 7.20pm.”

Another took to social media saying they heard the items being blown up.

“Decent bang around Murray’s Bay followed by a small white cloud,” the person said.

Police earlier advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Latest from New Zealand

