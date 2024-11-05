Yesterday, residents reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a cloud of white smoke after police were called to report a person had found two canisters of phosphorus.

Police were called to a Beach Rd, Murray’s Bay address about 5.25pm after the discovery and assessed the items. The New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were advised and attended.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a cloud of white smoke.

A 350-metre exclusion zone was put in place for safety as the items were disposed of.

Cordons were lifted shortly after 8pm.

A NZDF spokesperson said they inspected and destroyed two “marine marker flares”.

One nearby resident told the Herald the NZDF controlled the explosion to angle over the beach and into the water.

“A huge boom [was] heard from the beach up to Rangitoto College at 7.20pm.”

Another took to social media saying they heard the items being blown up.

“Decent bang around Murray’s Bay followed by a small white cloud,” the person said.

Police earlier advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







