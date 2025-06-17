Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin talks to Ryan Bridge following fire at Auckland New World. Video / Herald NOW

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A major South Island highway near Tekapo is closed after multiple cars crashed in icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Auckland motorists are facing delays on the North Shore after a crash left car parts strewn across State Highway 1.

The crash on SH8 between Lake Tekapo and Twizel is causing delays for motorists as emergency services scramble to the area.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris says crews from Tekapo, Twizel and Ōmarama are attending the incident.

He said it was a multiple-vehicle crash but it was unknown how many vehicles were involved.