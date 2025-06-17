Norris said road conditions were very icy - the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has lowered the speed limit to 50km/h on parts of the road this week as a precaution.
NZTA was urging motorists in the area to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Police and St John have been approached for comment.
Meanwhile, police say no one was injured after two vehicles collided about 10.10am between the Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd offramps.
A spokesperson said one vehicle was “badly damaged”.
“Police are at the scene and ask motorists to be patient as there are long queues of traffic at the accident”.