Multiple shots fired after police operation, crash in Feilding

An eyewitness has described the terrifying moment she heard a "massive crash" followed by multiple gunshots following a major police operation in Feilding tonight.

Jessica Calverley, who is in the Manawatū town on holiday, said the dramatic incident happened just after 7pm.

She said she heard police cars "flying past" on Kimbolton Rd, which is behind the house.

"There was suddenly a massive crash, the sound of metal on metal, a full-on crunch," she said.

She then went outside and heard several gunshots.

"There were probably three or four gunshots that went off. The cops were yelling for us to get back in the house. We ducked and ran back inside."

Armed police were at the scene of the crash.

A few minutes later, she said she again heard police cars flying up the road.

"Then we decided to creep back out, maybe five minutes later, and there are probably 10 to 15 police cars on the road.

A wrecked car surrounded by emergency vehicles after a dramatic police incident in Feilding tonight. Photo / Supplied

A green vehicle appeared to have crashed and the wreck sat smoking in the road.

Calverley said police were inspecting a shed on the side of the road thoroughly.

She said one person was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher, while another person remained in the crashed car.

"The man who was still left in the driver's seat, suddenly he was just blasting this music, it was almost like he was playing his last stand, his grand finale. It was a Māori song I've never heard, it was really beautiful but quite sort of sad-sounding.

"It was just seemed very strange to be in this high-tense situation and suddenly have the suspect blasting this sad waiata," she said.

"Eventually some fire trucks and an ambulance pulled up and they had to cut [a door off the car] and get someone out."

"They got this guy out and took him away," she said.

"The cops were running around with massive guns, there was a whole canine unit. There was a team in their Armed Offenders gear, so full black helmets, rifles and bulletproof vests, and everything."

Images from the scene show a patient being carried from the wrecked vehicle on a stretcher.

Video from the immediate aftermath shows police officers swarming on the crash site as the crashed green vehicle spills smoke.

Police say a statement is due to be released shortly.