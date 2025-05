Multiple crashes in the Ramarama interchange area have the right northbound lane currently blocked.

Multiple crashes have closed at least one lane on SH1 near Ramarama, South Auckland.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the right northbound lane on the Southern Motorway is currently blocked.

A photo posted by the agency indicates that there have been six crashes in the area.

— NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 26, 2025

“Allow extra time for delays through this area until all issues are resolved.”