A St John spokesperson said they sent one operations manager and three ambulances to the accident on Hill Rd about 9:30pm.

Two people suffered serious injuries in a multiple car crash in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Friday night.

“Two people are in a serious condition and two people in a moderate condition.”









A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call around 9:27pm reporting multiple vehicles involved in a car accident.

“One fire truck and two rescue fire trucks arrived on scene and confirmed that no one was trapped.”



