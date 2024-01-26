Two people suffered serious injuries in a multiple car crash in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Friday night.
A St John spokesperson said they sent one operations manager and three ambulances to the accident on Hill Rd about 9:30pm.
“Two people are in a serious condition and two people in a moderate condition.”
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call around 9:27pm reporting multiple vehicles involved in a car accident.
“One fire truck and two rescue fire trucks arrived on scene and confirmed that no one was trapped.”