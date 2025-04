A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the right southbound lane after South Eastern Hwy on-ramp.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the right southbound lane after South Eastern Hwy on-ramp.

A multiple-car crash is causing long delays on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this afternoon.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash is blocking the right southbound lane after the South Eastern Highway on-ramp.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared”.