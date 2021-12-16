Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays north of Auckland

A crash just north of the Warkworth centre has caused major delays for motorists heading north. Photo / Supplied

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash just north of the Warkworth town centre this afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3.45pm and happened near the Warkworth ITM store.

The crash brought traffic on the main route out of Auckland to a standstill. People could be seen getting out of their cars on Great North Rd as they waited, while vehicles on the nearby Hudson Rd, which connects to State Highway 1, were also brought to a stop.

At 5pm, traffic was still at standstill on both roads.

St John said four people were treated, including two with minor injuries. Two people who were in moderate condition were taken to North Shore Hospital.

AT 5.15pm, NZTA said SH1 was under stop/go management as crews removed the debris on the road and warned motorists to expect delays until the debris was cleared.

Fire and Emergency NZ and a St John ambulance and first response unit were sent to the scene.