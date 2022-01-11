Police have confirmed Metua Ryan Hori Ewart died after a crash at the intersection of Rush Creek Drive and Westgate Drive in Massey about 3.40am on Sunday. Photos / Supplied / Hayden Woodward

A man who died following a single vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday has been remembered as a "much-loved student".

Police have confirmed Metua Ryan Hori Ewart died after a crash at the intersection of Rush Creek Drive and Westgate Drive in Massey about 3.40am on Sunday.

The 22-year-old died at the scene while four other occupants were injured.

"Our sympathies are with his family, who have requested privacy at this time," police said in a statement.

Ewart had been working as an XForce Trainer at Grafton's BodyTech gym for less than six months.

In a post to Facebook, BodyTech gym remembered Ewart as a kind and hardworking employee.

"His kind caring nature, work ethic, willingness to learn will be greatly missed by us and no doubt our members."

The former Kelston Boys' High School student's tangihanga will be held at the West Auckland school later this week.

"We look forward to seeing you all pay your respects to a much-loved student and waka-ama medallist," the high school said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who wishes to attend Ewart's tangihanga must be able to provide their vaccination passports.

In the orange alert, if vaccine passes are used - there is no cap but if passes aren't used, the limit is 50.

Police confirmed on Tuesday an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Over Christmas and New Year 17 people were killed in 17 crashes on New Zealand roads. It was the worst holiday period for deaths since 2016-17 when 19 people died.