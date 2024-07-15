“We appreciate there are several questions the public will have about what has happened, however we are still in the early stages.

“Police inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to speak to witnesses and those providing information as we piece together what has occurred.”

He said the public should expect to see a larger-than-usual police presence in the area over the next few days.





Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews earlier said police had spoken to a “number of” witnesses.

“While it is early in the investigation, there are indications that the parties involved were known to one another.”

A car with a smashed window on the driver’s side could be seen within the police cordon yesterday morning outside a row of businesses.

A shop owner near the scene said he and his partner closed their store at 10.30pm and headed to bed.

Around 10 minutes later they heard loud voices on the street and then a sound “like a firecracker”.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car outside shops on Panmure Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Isaac Davison July 14 2024

They did not realise anything had happened until yesterday morning when police officers stopped them from opening their shop.

The people on the street appeared to be arguing, said the shop owner, who declined to give his name.

“There were two of the firecracker sounds - so that must have been two [gun]shots.

“We had no idea,” he added. “There is not usually much trouble here.”

Police are encouraging anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 240714/0428.







