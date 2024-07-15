Auckland police will today be completing an autopsy and formal identification of a man found dead in Mt Wellington after gunshots were reportedly fired.
The man was found dead in a car on Penrose Rd after police responded to reports of gunshots being heard about 10.40pm on Saturday.
Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan, of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said police had completed a scene examination and a post-mortem examination of the body would be the next step today.
Allan acknowledged the public would be anxious to know what happened but said there was little information at this stage in the investigation.