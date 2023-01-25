The crash brought down power lines in Mt Wellington. Image / Supplied

Auckland’s Mt Wellington Highway is closed after a crash brought down powerlines this afternoon.

A Sylvia Park Motel employee rushed outside after hearing a “big, loud band” from the road.

“When I came out I saw a truck had hit one of the electric poles. It’s completely shattered,” he told the Herald.

“There was smoke, not a fire smoke, but, like, very dusty smoke everywhere.

“It’s such a big mess, there’s debris everywhere. The powerlines are on the road,” he said.

The man said the motel had no electricity and a team from lines company Vector was at the scene.

Another witness told the Herald: “The truck was driving too close to the left side of the road and hit the pole”.

“I spoke with the driver to make sure he was safe, both occupants are safe. That’s what matters most. Apparently, the power will be out till around about midnight.”

Auckland Transport alerted the closure between Te Horeta and Waipuna Rds about 1.10pm.

Two bus routes, 323 and 743, are also detouring the area. Seven stops on the highway will be skipped, AT said.

“Follow the directions of emergency services in the area and expect delays,” AT said.

MT WELLINGTON HWY - 13:10PM

Due to a crash with power lines down, Mt Wellington Hwy is CLOSED between Te Horeta Rd and Waipuna Rd. Follow the directions of emergency services in the area and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/0lM41BOFj1 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 25, 2023

