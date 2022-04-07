Police investigate the scene of a February 29, 2020, triple shooting in Mt Roskill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of an early morning home invasion two years ago in which three people were shot has pleaded guilty, less than three weeks before his High Court at Auckland trial was set to begin.

Heston Salt, 32, was initially charged in November 2020 with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The Crown later amended one of the three charges to attempted murder.

Appearing at the High Court at Auckland this week via audio-visual feed, Salt pleaded guilty to the original three wounding charges. The Crown agreed to drop the attempted murder charge.

Salt's arrest in Te Atatū came eight months after police said three men went to a house on Marion Ave in Mt Roskill at around 7.40am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, and opened fire on the occupants.

Three men and two women were staying at the house and all three men were shot, police said at the time. They all survived, but one of the victims was described by authorities as having suffered permanent injuries.

The men who raided the property were armed with a shotgun and a .22 calibre firearm, police said.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald accepted Salt's guilty pleas yesterday and ordered him to remain in custody to await sentencing in July.