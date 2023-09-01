Police tape cordons off Richardson's Restaurant in Mt Roskill following a homicide in the early hours of September 1.

Police are calling the death of a man at a pub in Auckland’s Mt Roskill a tragedy, saying scene examinations will be complete tonight after launching a homicide investigation this morning.

Police have been trawling Richardson’s Restaurant and Bar on Richardson Rd. Phone calls the Herald made to the establishment were all answered by police officers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the man would happen in the coming days, after which police will release more information about him.

“We will be putting support in place for the family who have suffered a tragedy,” Matthews said.

A police officer stands guard outside Richardson's Restaurant in Mt Roskill, Auckland, after a man's death overnight. Photo / Carson Bluck

“Our message to the Mt Roskill community is that the investigation team are continuing to make progress in identifying the person responsible,” he said.

“We will continue to provide updates as the investigation allows.”

Matthews said police had “a number of inquiries” but couldn’t detail them at the moment.

Police were called to a commercial address on Richardson Rd about 12.54am. Although he received medical assistance, the man died at the scene.

At 10am, police and investigators in hazmat suits remained inside Richardson’s Restaurant, investigating the death.

A scene guard was in place as an examination was done and police were working to establish what occurred and who was responsible.

This morning two police officers were standing guard outside Richardson’s Restaurant.

A police emergency cordon was strung across the front of the restaurant as police investigated inside the business. An ambulance can be seen parked inside the cordon.

The bar is listed online as closing at 2am on Thursday.

The scene of the homicide is near a block of shops and alongside homes in suburban Mt Roskill.

A man working in the area said he didn’t know what had happened but it wasn’t a surprise to see police in this area.

“I came 7 o’clock this morning, I saw police and all the cordoned and I was worried something happened,” said a local business owner.

Another business owner who has been working in the area for almost 30 years said the bar was once very busy and the car park was always packed.

Within the last seven to eight years things had “really quietened down” at the restaurant so he was surprised to hear about the homicide.

“People used to hide in the bush and rob people there,” he said.

A local was shocked to hear the news and said these days it was mostly older people who played pokies who went to the bar.

A nearby neighbour said she didn’t hear the incident but said there was an armed robbery at the restaurant a few years ago.

“I’m so scared when someone knocks on the door. I’ve been living here for 15 years. I’m super scared now.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.



