Mt Roskill attack: Police investigate Molotov cocktails thrown at Auckland home

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The house was attacked at midnight, smashing a window. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An Auckland family has been left shaken after three Molotov cocktails were thrown at their home at midnight, smashing a window where a teen was sleeping.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said police were called to a property on Glass Rd, Mt Roskill about 12.35am following a report of flammable

