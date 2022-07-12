WARNING: Distressing content. Three Corrections officers went on trial four years ago for assaulting an inmate at an Auckland prison, with one accused of turning away a camera recording the incident. First published 2018.

WARNING: Distressing content. Three Corrections officers went on trial four years ago for assaulting an inmate at an Auckland prison, with one accused of turning away a camera recording the incident. First published 2018.

The discovery of an "inappropriate" note suggesting a blossoming behind-bars relationship at Mt Eden prison has led to a Corrections officer handing in her resignation.

The Herald can reveal the Corrections officer resigned soon after she was confronted by management following the note's discovery on June 16.

Corrections acting northern regional commissioner Tayla Yandall said the prisoner was not subject to any sanction.

"A staff member resigned from their position at Mt Eden Corrections Facility following the discovery of a letter in a prisoner's cell that suggested there may have been the beginning of an inappropriate relationship between the prisoner and staff member," Yandall said.

"As the staff member left their employment with us immediately, no further investigation was carried out.

"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour in our prisons. We expect a high standard of conduct from all employees.

"The nature of our work means we must act beyond reproach at all times."

The woman resigned soon after she was confronted by management following the note's discovery in a cell at Mt Eden Corrections Facility. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Yandall said the "overwhelming majority" of Corrections' 10,000 staff acted with integrity, honesty and professionalism.

"Our clear expectation is that staff uphold the standards of behaviour in our Code of Conduct, and comply with the law.

"We demand a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees, and if any staff don't meet the standards required we take action."

Corrections said the prisoner only received the letter and there was nothing of substance in it for a misconduct [charge] to be laid.

In recent years a number of Corrections staff have been investigated for inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

They include a contracted provider at Christchurch Men's Prison who was banned from prison grounds last year as a result.