Mt Eden Corrections Facility prisoner dies after ‘incident’ in custody: Corrections, police and coroner launch investigations

A prisoner has died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility, sparking multiple investigations. Photo / Michael Craig

Multiple investigations have been launched after the death of a prisoner at Mt Eden Corrections Facility yesterday.

Police are investigating and have notified the man’s next of kin.

Detective Inspector Greg Brand said they were made aware at about 4pm yesterday that a man had died “following an incident”.

