Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A prisoner has died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility, sparking multiple investigations. Photo / Michael Craig

Multiple investigations have been launched after the death of a prisoner at Mt Eden Corrections Facility yesterday.

Police are investigating and have notified the man’s next of kin.

Detective Inspector Greg Brand said they were made aware at about 4pm yesterday that a man had died “following an incident”.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the death and have positive lines of enquiry to follow,” Brand said.

Dion Paki, General Manager Mt Eden Corrections Facility, said Corrections will also carry out a full investigation and “will ensure all evidence is provided to police”.