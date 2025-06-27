“As the prisoner was in a double-bunked cell, the second prisoner who was residing in the cell has been moved to a single-cell,” Paki said.
“We would like to express our sincere condolences to everyone impacted at this difficult time.
“We acknowledge this will be distressing for staff and other prisoners in the unit and we are providing people with support, including access to Chaplains and cultural support where requested.”
All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of the cause of death.
An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.